Kentucky State Police investigating death caused by a train

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 are investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a train.

KSP says the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After an investigation, troopers say Jennifer L. Frazier, 41, of Williamsburg, KY, was walking on the railroad tracks and was hit by a CSX Train.

Whitley County EMS took Frazier to Jellico Community Hospital in Tennessee.

Frazier was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her body will be taken to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.