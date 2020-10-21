Advertisement

Laurel Co. man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, four children

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and her children.

It happened late Tuesday night at a home on Old Crab Orchard Road, about three miles north of in London.

According to the sheriff’s office, 56-year-old William Robert Overbey went into his ex-girlfriend’s house, with a gun and forced her, her four children and her sister into a car.

William Robert Overbey, 56.
William Robert Overbey, 56.(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says Overbey made his ex-girlfriend drive to a location on Litton Town Road, taking two cellphones away from the victim’s and throwing them out the window along the way.

When they got to Litton Town Road, the sheriff’s office says Overbey forced his ex-girlfriend out of the car at gunpoint and made her walk onto nearby railroad tracks until she and Overbey were out of sight.

While this was going on, one of the people in the vehicle still had their phone and was able to call 911 for help.

The female victim and suspect were not immediately located. Later, around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says the victim was able to escape and get help from her sister.

The sheriff’s office says the female victim had minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

The sheriff’s office says deputies saturated the area with extra patrols to find Overbey, including a location on Chapel Road where people had reported he might be located.

While deputies were in that area, they overheard a gunshot in the area and were almost immediately dispatched by 911 to a complaint of a shot fired from a pistol from a man at a business off KY 490 nearby.

When they got there, deputies scuffled with that man, later identified as Overbey.

Deputies says Overbey had attempted to take the keys of a vehicle from an employee at the business and had allegedly fired a round toward the victim during the attempted theft.

The sheriff’s office says Overbey was still armed with a pistol when he was arrested.

Overbey is facing a long list of charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, assault, unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment. The sheriff’s office says there was also a warrant out for his arrest.

We’re told Overbey was taken to the hospital to be treated for a possible drug overdose and then he was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

