Lexington childcare provider accused of abusing baby in 2013

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A childcare provider in Lexington is accused of abusing a baby back in 2013.

Susan Harding was already charged with criminally abusing a child from an arrest earlier in October. Police say that helped them connect her to another case from 2013.

Susan Harding
Susan Harding(Lexington-Fayette County Jail)

They say the infant was hurt while under Harding’s care.

She’s now charged with abuse in that case as well.

