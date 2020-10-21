Lexington childcare provider accused of abusing baby in 2013

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A childcare provider in Lexington is accused of abusing a baby back in 2013.

Susan Harding was already charged with criminally abusing a child from an arrest earlier in October. Police say that helped them connect her to another case from 2013.

Susan Harding (Lexington-Fayette County Jail)

They say the infant was hurt while under Harding’s care.

She’s now charged with abuse in that case as well.

