Lexington childcare provider accused of abusing baby in 2013
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A childcare provider in Lexington is accused of abusing a baby back in 2013.
Susan Harding was already charged with criminally abusing a child from an arrest earlier in October. Police say that helped them connect her to another case from 2013.
They say the infant was hurt while under Harding’s care.
She’s now charged with abuse in that case as well.
