Lexington passes 10K total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.

Two new deaths were reported.

The new cases push the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic over 10,000. The current totals for Lexington are 10,076 cases and 91 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

Lexington’s case count is on par with other cities like Louisville, Nashville and Cincinnati when you factor in population size.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 89,544 total cases and 1,342 deaths.

