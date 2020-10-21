Advertisement

Lexington Police Dept. changes off-duty work policy for officers

Many Lexington police officers supplement their income by working security for businesses and directing traffic for churches. For a long time, they could perform these duties out of uniform, but that’s no longer the case.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has changed its policy for officers working off-duty.

According to a new policy, officers working off-duty must be in uniform and wearing a body camera when enforcing laws.

Lexington Police Commander Brad Ingram explained the change Tuesday during an Urban-County Council Committee meeting.

The policy was influenced by an altercation in February between retired Lexington police chaplain Donovan Stewart and a teenager.

Stewart was working off-duty that day at Fayette mall. A cellphone video shows him hitting the teenager lying on the ground. Stewart said the video did not show the teenager hitting him first.

The former chaplain was not wearing a body camera because he had not been issued one.

Since then, the Lexington Police Department has purchased body cameras for all officers. Councilman James Brown praised the new policy for off-duty police.

“Whether on duty or off-duty, they represent the city, they represent the department," Brown said. "If we hold them to the same standards as we do when they’re on duty, I think it gives us a better chance for success and the best representation out there.”

Under the new policy, companies must specify the job duties of officers to get approval. Plainclothes off-duty assignments are still allowed, but will be thoroughly vetted.

Roughly a third of Lexington police officers do not have body cameras. Officials say all officers should have them by January.

