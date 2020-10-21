Advertisement

Loretta Lynn becomes first woman to earn statue outside Ryman Auditorium

(KKTV)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - Country music icon and Eastern Kentucky native Loretta Lynn became the first woman to earn a statue outside the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the statue was unveiled Tuesday and Lynn is the third person to earn a statue.

“This touches my heart so much!” the Kentucky native wrote on Facebook. “I can’t even believe it. I love the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry so much.”

Ryman Auditorium General Manager Gary Levy said Lynn’s contribution to country music “remain some of the most impactful and enduring as any artist that has played here.”

