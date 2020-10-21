Advertisement

McDonald’s manager in Hazard receives global award

Manager of the McDonald’s in Hazard, Jennifer Hammond, won a Ray Kroc Award.
Manager of the McDonald’s in Hazard, Jennifer Hammond, won a Ray Kroc Award.(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Manager of the McDonald’s in Hazard, Jennifer Hammond, won a Ray Kroc Award.

This award recognizes the top-performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally.

Hammond has worked for McDonald’s for 16 years and is one of 345 managers around the world to receive the honor, which is only the top 1% of McDonald’s managers. The award includes a cash prize and trophy.

“The Ray Kroc to me embodies teamwork,” Hammond said. “I would have never received this award if it wasn’t for my determined team who kept pushing to meet our goals time and time again.”

McDonald’s independent franchise and regional managers nominate restaurant managers for this award to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers.

“Jennifer was nominated for the Ray Kroc Award because of her commitment to the highest levels of QSC,” said Hazard McDonald’s Owner-Operator Ken Patula. “She is tied in closely with the community and this has represented our brand in an outstanding fashion!”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Jessamine Co. Health Dept. Director Randy Gooch

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

Lexington

Sayre Christian Village in Lexington reports first COVID-related death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Employees at Sayre have switched gears from preventing the virus from entering the doors to stopping the spread from the inside.

Latest News

News

WATCH | What happens to the economy if a second wave hits in the winter?

Updated: 5 hours ago
What happens to the economy if a second wave hits in the winter?

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since Aug. 25

Updated: 5 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Formal complaints filed against Rep. Robert Goforth

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Frankfort lawyer says formal complaints have been filed against Kentucky Representative Robert Goforth.

News

Gov. Beshear reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since Aug. 25

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Regional

Formal complaints filed against Rep. Robert Goforth

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Frankfort lawyer says formal complaints have been filed against Kentucky Representative Robert Goforth.

News

The Breakdown on a Lexington nursing home reporting its first death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
The CEO of Sayre Christian Village says they have been preparing for this day, and had hoped it would never come. Today the large Lexington nursing home is reporting the first death due to Covid-19.