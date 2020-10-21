McDonald’s manager in Hazard receives global award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Manager of the McDonald’s in Hazard, Jennifer Hammond, won a Ray Kroc Award.

This award recognizes the top-performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally.

Hammond has worked for McDonald’s for 16 years and is one of 345 managers around the world to receive the honor, which is only the top 1% of McDonald’s managers. The award includes a cash prize and trophy.

“The Ray Kroc to me embodies teamwork,” Hammond said. “I would have never received this award if it wasn’t for my determined team who kept pushing to meet our goals time and time again.”

McDonald’s independent franchise and regional managers nominate restaurant managers for this award to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers.

“Jennifer was nominated for the Ray Kroc Award because of her commitment to the highest levels of QSC,” said Hazard McDonald’s Owner-Operator Ken Patula. “She is tied in closely with the community and this has represented our brand in an outstanding fashion!”

