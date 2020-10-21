New poll shows Sen. Mitch McConnell in significant lead over challengers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - A new Mason-Dixon poll shows a significant lead for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in his race for reelection.

According to the poll, the Republican incumbent has support from 51 percent of likely voters. His Democratic challenger, retired Lt. Colonel Amy Mcgrath, has 42 percent support from likely voters. Four percent of likely voters support Libertarian candidate Brad Barron, and three percent said they are undecided.

Data from the poll showed McGrath leading 56 percent to 36 percent in the Louisville metro area, but McConnell well ahead in the rest of the state. His largest leads are in Western Kentucky (60 percent to 34 percent), Eastern kentucky (58 percent to 35 percent) and suburban Northern Kentucky (55 percent to 37 percent).

A wide majority of men support McConnell (55 percent to 36 percent) against just a slim margin among women for McGrath (49 percent to 47 percent).

Cross-over voting also favors McConnell, with 29 percent of registered Democrats supporting him, while only 12 percent of registered Republicans support Mcgrath.

The poll was conducted by the Jacksonville, Fla. based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc. 625 registered and likely voters were selected at random and interviewed by telephone.

