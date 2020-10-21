Nourish Lexington holds fundraising drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nourish Lexington is raising money to help continue feeding the hungry.

The organization is holding a fundraising drive for Hunger Awareness Month.

The goal is to raise $450,000. Nourish Lexington said that would provide approximately 65,000 meals through the end of the year.

To donate, you can visit Nourish Lexington’s website.

