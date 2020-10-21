Advertisement

Nourish Lexington holds fundraising drive

Free meals are being given out by the partnership Nourish Lexington.
Free meals are being given out by the partnership Nourish Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nourish Lexington is raising money to help continue feeding the hungry.

The organization is holding a fundraising drive for Hunger Awareness Month.

The goal is to raise $450,000. Nourish Lexington said that would provide approximately 65,000 meals through the end of the year.

To donate, you can visit Nourish Lexington’s website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures will climb

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The next few days will give you flashbacks of September.

Regional

Rockcastle County murder suspect arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The man is accused of killing 54-year-old Famey Hellard.

Sports

Dunbar, Henry Clay advance to 11th region boys soccer final

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Bulldogs beat Douglass in PKs and the Blue Devils beat Madison Central 3-2 Tuesday night.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since Aug. 25, calls Tuesday’s report ‘grim’

Updated: 8 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear called Tuesday’s COVID-19 update “grim” and “worrisome," and says the state must be ready for anything-- even if that’s another surge.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington Police suspend public survey over concerns about format

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Lexington Police Department has suspended a survey launched last week to get feedback from the community.

News

WATCH | FCPS still working to phase students back into the classroom

Updated: 8 hours ago
For the first time since March, kids in Fayette County got on a bus and went to school.

News

FCPS still working to phase students back into the classroom

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
That will be the top of mind in the special called board meeting Wednesday and the regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night.

News

Kentucky State Police investigating death caused by a train

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Jennifer Frazier died Tuesday morning after being hit by a train.

News

WATCH | Former EKU QB, Colonels Hall of Famer Chris Isaac dies at 61

Updated: 10 hours ago
Isaac played four seasons (1978-81) at quarterback for coach Roy Kidd’s EKU Colonels, leading Eastern to back-to-back national runners-up finishes.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Jessamine Co. Health Dept. Director Randy Gooch

Updated: 10 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown