Advertisement

Officer to be disciplined for wearing pro-Trump mask at Fla. voting site

By WSVN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami police officer will be disciplined for violating departmental policy after he wore a face mask supporting President Donald Trump while in uniform at an early voting polling location.

Officer Daniel Ubeda donned a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign Tuesday morning while in a downtown Miami building where early voting was taking place. Steve Simeonidis, the chairman of the county Democratic Party, took a photo and posted it to Twitter.

“This is absolutely, completely unacceptable,” Simeonidis said. “I was appalled and shocked that a uniformed officer, with his badge and his gun, would be visually intimidating voters in the manner that he did.”

Officer Daniel Ubeda wore a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign at an early voting location in downtown Miami. He is expected to be disciplined for violating police department policy.
Officer Daniel Ubeda wore a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign at an early voting location in downtown Miami. He is expected to be disciplined for violating police department policy.(Source: Twitter/Steve Simeonidis, WSVN via CNN)

The City of Miami Police Department issued a statement in response to the photo, saying, “This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

Mayor Francis Suarez held a news conference on the matter Tuesday afternoon. He said Ubeda had been at the building to vote. While voting in uniform is allowed, police officers are supposed to be “impartial” regarding political candidates.

“The issue was wearing political signage, political masks that he was not authorized to use. Police officers are supposed to be impartial, so irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would have been problematic and something that we cannot condone and would not accept,” Suarez said.

Ubeda will be disciplined for violating departmental policy, the mayor says. It’s not clear what that disciplinary action will be.

“I just wanted to make sure that I captured it because I knew how egregious of a violation it was. I have no doubt that he knew exactly what he was doing when he wore that mask into that polling station,” Simeonidis said.

The mayor said the City of Miami and the Miami Police do not support or endorse any candidate for political party or elected office.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Uniformed Florida officer wears pro-Trump face mask at early voting site

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
As a uniformed officer, wearing a political mask supporting any candidate is "unacceptable" and a violation of police department policy, officials say.

Sports

Dunbar, Henry Clay advance to 11th region boys soccer final

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Bulldogs beat Douglass in PKs and the Blue Devils beat Madison Central 3-2 Tuesday night.

National

Epsilon strengthens to a hurricane as it approaches Bermuda

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since Aug. 25, calls Tuesday’s report ‘grim’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear called Tuesday’s COVID-19 update “grim” and “worrisome," and says the state must be ready for anything-- even if that’s another surge.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington Police suspend public survey over concerns about format

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lexington Police Department has suspended a survey launched last week to get feedback from the community.

News

WATCH | FCPS still working to phase students back into the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
For the first time since March, kids in Fayette County got on a bus and went to school.

News

FCPS still working to phase students back into the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
That will be the top of mind in the special called board meeting Wednesday and the regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night.

News

Kentucky State Police investigating death caused by a train

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Jennifer Frazier died Tuesday morning after being hit by a train.

National

Record-shattering early voters holding strong

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Early voters hitting the polls across America are standing strong and shattering records just two weeks away from the general election.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.