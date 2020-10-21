Advertisement

Police on scene of reported shooting near Downtown Lexington

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of West 5th and Smith St.
It happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of West 5th and Smith St.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near Downtown Lexington.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of West Fifth and Smith St.

It’s still a very active scene right now and police have not released any information about what happened yet.

Our reporter on the scene is trying to get more information.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives virtual update on COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Lexington

Lexington Police Dept. changes off-duty work policy for officers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The Lexington Police Department has changed its policy for officers working off-duty.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Temps The Big Changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
A Friday cold front brings changes for the weekend.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Old Friends Farm partners with Ashton Grove Senior Living

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

Latest News

Crime

Laurel Co. man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, four children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened late Tuesday night at a home on Old Crab Orchard Road, about three miles north of in London.

Crime

Lexington childcare provider accused of abusing baby in 2013

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A childcare provider in Lexington is accused of abusing a baby back in 2013.

Lexington

Lexington hospitals prepare for potential surge of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
During his Tuesday briefing, Governor Andy Beshear talked about another surge in COVID patients and the potential need for increased hospital capacity.

News

New poll shows McConnell with single-digit lead over McGrath

Updated: 4 hours ago
New poll shows McConnell with single-digit lead over McGrath

News

Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

Updated: 4 hours ago
Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

News

Lexington passes 10K total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lexington passes 10K total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic