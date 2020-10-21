Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for massive high tech greenhouse in Morehead

By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders were on hand Wednesday morning for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new 2.76 million square foot greenhouse in Rowan County.

Morehead is now the home of one of the largest controlled-environment agriculture facilities in the world. AgriTech company AppHarvest will use the facility to supply fresh produce to a large chunk of the US.

The facility will also bring jobs and food production to Morehead.

The facility will focus on growing tomatoes. Most of the country’s tomatoes come from Mexico but, now the food supply will be in Central Kentucky.

The focus is growing more food with fewer resources.

With the new technology, they’ll be able to grow year-round.

It will also create about 300 new jobs. But it’s not traditional open-field farming.

CEO Jonathan Webb explains how this is farming of the future.

“We’ll operate the farm with iPhone and iPad, using sensory software with LED lighting," Webb said. "We’re able to grow in this facility with 90% less water than open-field agriculture, get 30 times more yield break that don’t use the harsh chemicals.”

Tuesday, AppHarvest also announced it has already started production on its second facility, which will be in Madison County.

Governor Beshear says he has started an agri-tech advisory council to focus on projects like this.

