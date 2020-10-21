UK’s Olivier Sarr, Jacob Toppin immediately eligible for 2020-21 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK basketball has announced Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin are immediately eligible to play for the 2020-21 season.

“I want to start by thanking the NCAA, the SEC and Kentucky for this opportunity,” said Saar, who played at Wake Forest over the last three seasons and transferred to UK in early May. “I am excited to finish my college career in front of the Big Blue Nation and chase No. 9 with my team.”

Sarr, a 7-footer transfer, averaged 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season as a Demon Deacon. He shot 52.7% from the floor, made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Third Team and was the runner-up for the 2020 ACC Most Improved Player award.

Toppin, a 6-8 forward, is the brother of Dayton’s Obi Toppin, the consensus national player of the year in 2019-20.

“I’m excited for Olivier and Jacob,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Both have worked really hard and deserve this opportunity. They were both hopping and skipping out of my office after getting the news because they’ve been waiting on this day. I want to thank the NCAA and the SEC for considering the unique circumstances surrounding this season and we appreciate them working with us throughout this process.

"In Olivier’s case, I know this has been difficult for him, everything from the coaching change at Wake Forest, to deciding his future to waiting through this process. He’s gone about his business every day and continued to work hard in hopes of joining his teammates on the floor this winter.

“Jacob came here needing a fresh start. From day one, he’s been a great teammate and been an important part of this group in practice. He has tremendous upside and a great spirit about him.”

