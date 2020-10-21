Advertisement

Woman arrested in connection with Woodford County homicide

The police department announced the arrest of 64-year-old Vicki Brautigan on charges connected to the murder of David Clark.(Montgomery County Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - The Versailles Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in June.

The police department announced the arrest of 64-year-old Vicki Brautigan on charges connected to the murder of David Clark. It happened at his Millville home on June 14.

Brautigan was arrested at her home in Centerville, Ohio after a Woodford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging her with murder, two counts of attempted murder, first degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

Versailles Police says they worked with the Centerville Police Department to take Brautigan into custody, and she will remain in the Montgomery County Jail pending extradition back to Kentucky.

If you have any information related to the investigation, you can contact the Versailles Police Department at 859-873-3126.

