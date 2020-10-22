82-year-old woman dies after being shot near Downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a shooting near Downtown Lexington has died.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of W Fifth and Smith St.

Police say they got several calls about shots fired in the area. When officers got there, they found one person who was shot.

Police say the victim, now identified by the coroner as 82-year-old Alice Carter, was taken to UK Hospital with what they call very serious injuries. The coroner says Carter later died at the hospital.

Police say they are still working to figure out what happened and they’ve gotten inconsistent descriptions of possible suspects, so they’re not releasing that information right now.

We’ll keep you updated.

Investigators are marking what appears to be a bullet hole in the side of a car that is parked on W Fifth St. pic.twitter.com/IsjfpxLj9k — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) October 21, 2020

