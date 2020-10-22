Advertisement

‘Battleground States’ channel highlights local presidential election coverage

Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from presidential election swing states.
Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from presidential election swing states.(Gray Television/VUit)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With the presidential election looming, coverage of the issues and other races on ballots across the U.S. are critical as voters decide the nation’s path.

Gray Television, in conjunction with our partners at VUit, is making sure local issues are highlighted through a new initiative called Battleground States.

The Battleground States channel went live last month on VUit, featuring political content from Gray Television’s 93 markets, supplemented with coverage from other VUit partners.

Watch the Battleground States channel: https://www.vuit.com/live/17498/battleground-states

Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from the presidential election swing states of Iowa, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida.

“We are at a watershed moment with the 2020 election where just keeping up with the national news or your hometown news will not provide the viewer with the full picture,” said Jack Perry, CEO and founder of Syncbak, VUit’s parent company. “Our hope with the launch of Battleground States is that we fill in some of those blind spots.”

Through local news reports, Battleground States will help viewers track voter sentiment and campaign engagement.

Gray Television, an investor in VUit, is providing most of the programming and owns this television station and website.

“We’re in virtually all of the key states with the best on-the-ground reporting in our communities,” said Pat LaPlatney, Gray’s co-CEO and president. “Voters across the country will benefit from our frontline political content that allows viewers to educate themselves on relevant issues.”

VUit is also making debates and town halls from various states available on a special Battleground States page.

Battleground States is available on VUit through iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV devices.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Plot thickens over origins of pope’s civil union endorsement

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Question swirled Thursday about the origins of Pope Francis' bombshell comments endorsing same-sex civil unions, with all evidence suggesting he made them in a 2019 interview that was never broadcast in its entirety.

National Politics

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott of the session.

National

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former police officer in Floyd’s death

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

National

US jobless claims drop to 787,000, but layoffs remain high

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 787,000, a sign that job losses may have eased slightly but are still running at historically high levels.

Latest News

National Politics

Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

National

Transcripts: Epstein’s ex-girlfriend combative and defensive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Transcripts released Thursday show financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with underage girls.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 118 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; death count revised by one

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 118 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

National

Arenas, stadiums find new life as safer options for voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The pandemic has created a new need for socially distanced voting locations, as well as a unique opportunity with venues idled after games and other events were canceled.

Lexington

82-year-old woman dies after being shot near Downtown Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of West Fifth and Smith St.

National Politics

Future of green energy on the line this November

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Yet another key issue on the US presidential ballot this November, the future of green energy in the United States.