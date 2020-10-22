BCTC partners with McDonald’s to help students with tuition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s now a new way for Bluegrass Community and Technical College students to get tuition assistance.

It’s through a new partnership with McDonald’s.

“For me, McDonald’s is all about opportunity; opportunity for our employees and opportunity for our community,” said Denise Long, McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

That opportunity is for students who work at McDonald’s to gain tuition assistance at BCTC while the work.

“In order for an employee to earn that assistance, all that employee needs to do is work for McDonald’s for at least 90 days and at least 15 hours a week,” said Kelly Healy, McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

That will make a student worker eligible for up to $2,500 in tuition assistance and up to $3,000 if that employee is a manager.

McDonald’s officials say now is the perfect time to introduce this partnership because they are hiring. Officials say they want to fill close to 2,000 positions as we approach the holiday season.

BCTC officials say this kind of opportunity can open the door for many students who need help financially to continue their education.

“I know that often college, affording college can be difficult and for so many, the cost can be a challenge that prevents them from continuing their education,” BCTC President Koffi C. Akakpo said.

Officials say the program has already helped more than 160 students and given out $350,000 in tuition assistance.

