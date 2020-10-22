Black man staying in Louisville Airbnb claims neighbors racially profiled group, barged into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a viral video posted to social media Monday, Shanduke McPhatter calls attention to what he calls a clear case of racial profiling at his Louisville rental home.

McPhatter claims he and his colleagues had several encounters with the people living next door to their Airbnb when they were visiting Louisville in September; only one interaction was caught on camera.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a viral video posted to social media Monday, Shanduke McPhatter calls attention to what he calls a clear case of racial profiling at his Louisville rental home.

McPhatter claims he and his colleagues had several encounters with the people living next door to their Airbnb when they were visiting Louisville in September; only one interaction was caught on camera.

“Earlier that evening [Sept. 4] we were still unloading our vehicle, so the lady next door she was looking at us and started inquiring who we were, why we were there, so many different questions. While we are giving her all this information she pretty much was just stereotyping us just because we’re Black, hands down,” Dean Martin, Jr., McPhatter’s colleague claimed.

Later that evening, McPhatter said he was sitting on the couch alone, facing the front door, as two of his friends were in different rooms of the house and others were at the store. He started recording when an unidentified white man and woman walked through the front door around 8:30 p.m. unannounced and without knocking.

The two-minute and 35-second video picks up once the man and the woman are inside and the woman asks McPhatter, “Do you live here?” to which he replies, “No, but why did you just come open the door like that?”

“I live next door,” the woman responds.

McPhatter then asks the pair three times if they walked into the house because they saw Black people.

“No,” the woman replies each time.

“You profiled us. I’m disturbed, I’m laying here cool,” he says.

McPhatter then asks how they would feel if he walked into their home.

“I would feel scared,” the woman replies.

McPhatter tells WAVE 3 things would have turned out differently if the roles were reversed.

“They would have either shot me once I walked in that door or called the police and I would have been arrested,” he said.

As the video continues, McPhatter again asks the couple if they were afraid because they saw Black men entering the home.

“Just stop it with the Black men [comments],” the woman replies.

The couple again explains they live next door, know the owner of the Airbnb, and grew concerned when they saw people walking in and out of a home they thought was not only vacant but for sale. As the man and woman leave the home they apologize.

As the video nears its end, McPhatter calls out to his two colleagues in the house and follows the couple outside.

When asked again if the couple often walks into random houses, the man replies, “If you saw someone walk into a house you thought was empty you would do the same thing.”

He then accuses McPhatter of playing the race card.

McPhatter finally explains to the pair the house is an Airbnb rental.

“Sir, we apologize,” the woman says again before the video ends, with McPatter telling them to have a good night.

McPhatter said he spoke to the owner of the Airbnb who also apologized and said he had no contact with the couple in question about the Sept. 4 incident.

On social media, McPhatter received both praise and disdain for his calm and collected handling of the situation. He said it’s what he was trained to do.

“I had to think about where I was, what was happening and how could I make sure that this is de-escalated and everyone goes home safe that night,” he said.

McPhatter, who said he is a reformed gang member turned anti-gang activist and author from New York, explained he and members of his organization G-MACC were in Louisville the weekend of Sept. 5 to protest for Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky Derby.

During his encounter at the Airbnb, McPhatter said he did not call the police because he believes it could have been dangerous for him as a Black man. He also explained he does not own a gun because of prior felonies, although he suggested that violence would not have solved anything.

“There’s a lot of people out there who responded and said they would have immediately shot,” he said “How much hate is in you that just because you see something like that, just because you know we going through race issues, you look for an opportunity to hurt instead of heal?”

McPhatter says he shared the video on social media more than a month after the encounter to remind people that what he experienced can easily happen but there are different ways to respond.

“We are the ones that are in front of our community so we have to be able to think for tomorrow, not act for today,” he said.

WAVE 3 News attempted to reach the couple in the video by knocking on their front door multiple times throughout the day, but there was no response. Another neighbor said the home McPhatter was staying in has been a long-time rental property with various renters over time.

