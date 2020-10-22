Advertisement

Chick-fil-A will sell its sauces in stores soon

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide
Chick-fil-A to start selling its sauces at Walmart, other national retailers in November.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – You’ll soon be able to get your favorite Chick-fil-A sauces from your local grocery store.

The restaurant chain announced Thursday that its signature condiments will hit some retailers, including Walmart, Kroger and Publix starting in November.

The company will sell bottles of its Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces in select states.

The chain says 100% of the royalties will be donated to a scholarship fund for Chick-fil-A employees.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer.

News

Five-star recruit Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Another big day for the Kentucky men’s basketball program, as 2022 five-star point guard Skyy Clark committed to be a Wildcat on Thursday.

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

National Politics

Trump ends '60 Minutes' interview

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Video shows President Donald Trump ending an interview with '60 Minutes.'

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

National

Visits with Santa go virtual this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.

National

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former police officer in Floyd’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

National Politics

US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

National

Hurricane Epsilon weakens, expected to move east of Bermuda

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds dropped slightly as it moved northwest over the Atlantic Ocean on a path that should sideswipe Bermuda on Thursday.

National Politics

Biden, Trump face off in final presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden face off in the final presidential debate.