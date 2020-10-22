Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and A Big Temp Drop

(KCRG)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another mild day out there as we wait on our Friday cold front to slam through the state. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms ahead and much colder air behind it. As a matter of fact, temps may be 25 degrees or so colder on Saturday than at the same time Friday. This kicks off a very active period for the final week of October.

Winds will gust up ahead of the front tonight and Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening with a line of showers and storms along the front racing eastward.

Some of the late day Friday storms could even be strong or locally severe. The Storm Prediction Center has added much of central and western Kentucky into the low-end risk for severe weather.

Lingering showers will likely accompany low clouds on Saturday.

The temp drop will be the big story.

Temps start to come back up on Sunday with just a small shower chance. The pattern next week is loaded with the potential for heavy rain across much of the region. Colder air will slowly push back in.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Ky. Treasurer Alison Ball says some of Beshear’s orders violated Constitution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky Treasurer Alison Ball says Governor Andy Beshear violated the constitution when he made some of his executive orders in the early days of the pandemic, specifically regarding church attendance.

Lexington

FCPS teacher named Kentucky Teacher of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
2020 will go down as one of the most challenging years in history for our country, our state, and of course our educators. But as always, they rose to the occasion.

Crime

Lexington couple accused of torturing child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Both are charged with criminal abuse of a child and sodomy.

News

Teachers split on FCPS decision to remain on virtual learning for rest of year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teachers split on FCPS decision to remain on virtual learning for rest of year

Latest News

News

82-year-old woman dies after being shot near Downtown Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
82-year-old woman dies after being shot near Downtown Lexington

News

Ky. Treasurer Alison Ball says some of Beshear’s orders violated Constitution

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ky. Treasurer Alison Ball says some of Beshear’s orders violated Constitution

News

BCTC partners with McDonald’s to help students with tuition

Updated: 2 hours ago
BCTC partners with McDonald’s to help students with tuition

News

FCPS teacher named Kentucky Teacher of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
FCPS teacher named Kentucky Teacher of the Year

News

Lexington couple accused of torturing child

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lexington couple accused of torturing child

Lexington

BCTC partners with McDonald’s to help students with tuition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
There’s now a new way for Bluegrass Community and Technical College students to get tuition assistance.