Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and A Big Temp Drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another mild day out there as we wait on our Friday cold front to slam through the state. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms ahead and much colder air behind it. As a matter of fact, temps may be 25 degrees or so colder on Saturday than at the same time Friday. This kicks off a very active period for the final week of October.

Winds will gust up ahead of the front tonight and Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening with a line of showers and storms along the front racing eastward.

Some of the late day Friday storms could even be strong or locally severe. The Storm Prediction Center has added much of central and western Kentucky into the low-end risk for severe weather.

Lingering showers will likely accompany low clouds on Saturday.

The temp drop will be the big story.

Temps start to come back up on Sunday with just a small shower chance. The pattern next week is loaded with the potential for heavy rain across much of the region. Colder air will slowly push back in.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.