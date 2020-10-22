Advertisement

Construction crew finds engagement ring that was missing for 15 years

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It has been 15 years since Lisa Phelps lost her engagement ring.

“We couldn’t find it,” she said. “We looked everywhere. We ran wire coat hangers along the sides of the vanity, checked the trap in the sink, and just finally accepted that it was gone.”

Fast forward to today, that ring is back on her finger after it was found by construction crews working on a remodel at Lisa’s home.

“Somehow the ring had fallen behind the vanity and we don’t know how because it was up against the wall.”

Lisa says the thought of finding the ring during demolition of the bathroom wasn’t even something that crossed her mind.

“I thought it was gone. My husband even had it replaced about a year after I lost it...but the original is always the best.”

“I didn’t know the story behind it yet,” said Scott Baker with Tri-State Construction. He’s the one who found the ring. “But I just asked her if she was missing a ring, and I could tell she was excited about it.”

“When he brought it down, I was super excited,” said Lisa. “He could have stuck it in his pocket, he could have walked off, or kicked the dirt into the dust pan and thrown it into the dumpster.”

She calls the ring a symbol of the foundation of her relationship with her husband, and the irony that it was found when part of her home was down to the bones and foundation, isn’t lost on her.

“I was really deeply impacted by the loss of the ring. To my husband, it’s a piece of jewelry...but to me I lost a part of us, a part of our relationship.”

While she realizes her finding her ring may not be a big deal to others, she hopes it symbolizes hope to not give up, especially in the times we are living in.

“It gives me hope for past 2020. We’ve all had a rough year, and it’s been a shining light in what’s been a rough year for people. I know people are suffering a lot, and I know me finding a ring is not monumental, but I think it offers a glimmer of, ‘Hey there is some positive things going on. Let’s grab on to them.’"

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Farmers to Families gives out 360 food boxes in Estill County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Food insecurity was a major concern for Kentucky long before the pandemic.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. scraps hybrid learning plans, will stay mainly virtual

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Fayette Co. scraps hybrid learning plans, will stay mainly virtual

News

WATCH | Police: One person shot near Downtown Lexington; has ‘very serious injuries’

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near Downtown Lexington.

News

WATCH | White House, Gov. Beshear urge limited social gatherings

Updated: 47 minutes ago
According to White House recommendations, anyone in orange or red zone counties should limit gatherings to immediate family only.

News

Warren Co. Man Facing Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kentucky State Police arrest man on charges related to child sexual abuse material

Latest News

News

Black man staying in Louisville Airbnb claims neighbors racially profiled group, barged into home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
In a viral video posted to social media Monday, Shanduke McPhatter calls attention to what he calls a clear case of racial profiling at his Louisville rental home.

News

White House, Gov. Beshear urge limited social gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
According to White House recommendations, anyone in orange or red zone counties should limit gatherings to immediate family only.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Lake Cumberland District Health Dept. Director Shawn Crabtree

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Ryan Stanton

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown