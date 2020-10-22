Advertisement

Event venues prepare for possible stricter state guidance

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into the holidays, Governor Andy Beshear is cracking down on large gatherings.

He said groups should be limited to immediate families in areas where the case count continues to climb. Beshear said the White House’s recommendations align with his.

The governor says large gatherings in counties that have been deemed red or orange zones should be postponed, singling out funerals and weddings.

The phone has been ringing off the hook at 903 Venues for weddings, socials and birthdays. Things have changed at the venue.

Temperature checks are required at the door, and employees wear masks from start to finish. Staff members say the calendar gets busier heading into the holidays, but they do have backup plans to keep business going if more restrictions come down.

“We also do bourbon tastings, so that’s smaller crowds versus a bigger gathering that the governor might deem unnecessary," Executive General Manager Andy Burks said. "Think we’re taking all the proper precautions here and we sanitize everything from top to bottom.”

According to state guidance, backyard barbecues and house parties are limited to 10 people total.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboards says Fayette County is currently in the orange zone.

