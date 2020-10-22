Fayette Co. schools will remain in NTI-2DL through this semester
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board and Superintendent Manny Caulk have decided the district will remain in NTI-2DL with targeted services at least through this semester.
A letter sent to staff at Henry Clay High School says district officials plan to return to in-person learning five days each week in January, pending COVID-19 conditions.
Families will also have the choice of keeping children on remote learning.
The district plans to re-evaluate after winter break.
