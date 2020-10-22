Fayette Co. schools will remain in NTI-2DL through this semester

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board and Superintendent Manny Caulk have decided the district will remain in NTI-2DL with targeted services at least through this semester.

A letter sent to staff at Henry Clay High School says district officials plan to return to in-person learning five days each week in January, pending COVID-19 conditions.

Families will also have the choice of keeping children on remote learning.

The district plans to re-evaluate after winter break.

