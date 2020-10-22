Five-star recruit Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another big day for the Kentucky men’s basketball program, as 2022 five-star point guard Skyy Clark committed to be a Wildcat on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Tennessee made the decision on his Instagram Live. He chose the Cats over schools that include Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA and more.

Clark is a top-15 player in his class, according to 247 Sports. He averaged 24.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore at Heritage Christian in California last season.

