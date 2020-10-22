Health dept. reports 118 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; death count revised by one

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 118 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported, but the total death count was revised by one because a previously reported death was determined to not have been related to COVID-19.

The current totals for Lexington are 10,194 cases and 90 deaths related to COVID-19. The cases from Tuesday’s report pushed the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic over 10,000.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

149 cases, Sept. 10

131 cases, Aug. 7

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

118 cases, Oct. 118

116 cases, July 27

114 cases, Sept. 19

As the state experiences its third spike in cases, officials in Fayette County say more work needs to be done.

“Some people feel this is overblown and some people feel there’s not enough being done to slow the spread,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “Until people start wearing their masks, following the guidelines, we’re not going to see this slow down anytime soon. We have to work together to follow the guidelines until a vaccine is widely available and effective to help people stay safe from this.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 90,996 total cases and 1,363 deaths.

