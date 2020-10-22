Advertisement

Health dept. reports 118 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; death count revised by one

By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 118 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported, but the total death count was revised by one because a previously reported death was determined to not have been related to COVID-19.

The current totals for Lexington are 10,194 cases and 90 deaths related to COVID-19. The cases from Tuesday’s report pushed the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic over 10,000.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 118 cases, Oct. 118
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19

As the state experiences its third spike in cases, officials in Fayette County say more work needs to be done.

“Some people feel this is overblown and some people feel there’s not enough being done to slow the spread,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “Until people start wearing their masks, following the guidelines, we’re not going to see this slow down anytime soon. We have to work together to follow the guidelines until a vaccine is widely available and effective to help people stay safe from this.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 90,996 total cases and 1,363 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

82-year-old woman dies after being shot near Downtown Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of West Fifth and Smith St.

Weather

All Blue Weather Preview

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
All Blue Weather Preview - Mizzou

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temp surge holds on until this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our run of very warm air continues today!

Latest News

News

Poll shows positive approval rating of Beshear, Cameron

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new Mason-Dixon poll shows positive approval ratings of Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s job performances.

Lexington

U.K. College of Law hosting symposium on Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The symposium will take place Friday, Oct. 23.

News

WATCH | Health dept. reports 118 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; death count revised by one

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health dept. reports 118 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; death count revised by one

News

WATCH | Farmers to Families gives out 360 food boxes in Estill County

Updated: 11 hours ago
Food insecurity was a major concern for Kentucky long before the pandemic.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. scraps hybrid learning plans, will stay mainly virtual

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fayette Co. scraps hybrid learning plans, will stay mainly virtual

News

WATCH | Police: One person shot near Downtown Lexington; has ‘very serious injuries’

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near Downtown Lexington.