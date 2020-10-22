Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temp surge holds on until this weekend

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our run of very warm air continues today!

It looks like temperatures will once again surge towards the 80-degree mark this afternoon. Most of us will find ourselves just below that number. Overall, it is a repeat of Wednesday’s weather.

A cold front makes a solid run at us on Friday. It will trigger scattered showers and even some thunderstorms. Most of the activity will come together during the afternoon and evening. So do not expect a total washout.

It might look and even feel like it at times on Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of dry time thrown in the middle of these storms. Just because we have dry time doesn’t mean that it won’t be messy. When those rains arrive, they could be heavy at times.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

