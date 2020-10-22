Laurel County Sheriff’s and Deputies Investigate Apparent Drowning

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel Sheriff’s Detectives and deputies are investigating into an apparent drowning.

The drowning occurred off Hatcher Road in London Thursday morning.

Locals found a male body in a pond around 7:44 a.m.

Emergency services found the man unresponsive when they arrived on scene.

Laurel County Coroner pronounced the man dead a short time later.

No name is released yet.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.