Laurel County Sheriff’s and Deputies Investigate Apparent Drowning
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel Sheriff’s Detectives and deputies are investigating into an apparent drowning.
The drowning occurred off Hatcher Road in London Thursday morning.
Locals found a male body in a pond around 7:44 a.m.
Emergency services found the man unresponsive when they arrived on scene.
Laurel County Coroner pronounced the man dead a short time later.
No name is released yet.
