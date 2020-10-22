Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s and Deputies Investigate Apparent Drowning

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel Sheriff’s Detectives and deputies are investigating into an apparent drowning.

The drowning occurred off Hatcher Road in London Thursday morning.

Locals found a male body in a pond around 7:44 a.m.

Emergency services found the man unresponsive when they arrived on scene.

Laurel County Coroner pronounced the man dead a short time later.

No name is released yet.

