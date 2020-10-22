Lexington couple accused of torturing child

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is accused of torturing a child.

Bruce Mitchell and Ashley Anderson are the two people charged in the case.

Their graphic arrest citations detail accusations of both physical and sexual abuse. Duct tape and zip ties were some of the ways police say the couple restrained the little boy.

Investigators also said Anderson recorded the abuse on video.

Both are charged with criminal abuse of a child and sodomy.

