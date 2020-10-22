Advertisement

Poll shows positive approval rating of Beshear, Cameron

(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - A new Mason-Dixon poll shows positive approval ratings of Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s job performances.

According to the poll, 53 percent statewide say they approve of Beshear’s performance, while 39 percent disapprove. Cameron’s performance is approved of by 54 percent of voters, with 34 percent disapproving.

More specifically, the poll shows 55 percent approval of Gov. Beshear’s performance among the Lexington region. In the same region, 49 percent approve on Cameron’s performance.

Beshear’s largest approval rating was in the Louisville metro area, where he has 63 percent approval and 31 percent disapproval. Cameron’s largest leads are in eastern and western Kentucky, where 61 percent approve in both regions.

By party, 74 percent of Democrats approve of Beshear, while 36 percent of Democrats approve of Cameron.

The poll was conducted by the Jacksonville, Fla. based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc. 625 registered Kentucky voters were selected at random and interviewed by telephone.

