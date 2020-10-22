Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky
The 5-star guard picks UK over North Carolina, UCLA, Memphis
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five-star guard Skyy Clark says he is coming to Kentucky to play for John Calipari and the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-3 phenom guard choosing Kentucky over North Carolina, Memphis, and UCLA.
The 5-star prospect is considering a move from the 2022 class to 2021 so he can play next season.
He is ranked as high as the No. 3 combo guard in the 2022 class and will play this season at Brentwood Academy outside of Nashville.
