Teachers split on FCPS decision to remain on virtual learning for rest of year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The concern over COVID-19 concern is one reason the Fayette County School Board voted Monday night to stick with virtual learning for the rest of 2020.

The vote also scrapped plans for a hybrid learning option.

Despite outcry from some parents calling for kids to return to in-person instruction, the school board and Superintendent Manny Caulk decided they’ll finish out the semester with virtual learning.

There had been talks of moving to a hybrid model, with a few days in class, and a few days at home. But the board said that was too complex for a district this large.

The board said they will reevaluate returning to in-person classes for the spring semester.

For teachers, the move means they’ll continue teaching as they have been for weeks.

Jessica Hiler, president of the Fayette County Education Association, told us, even among teachers, there are varied opinions about returning to the classroom.

“There are some teachers who really want to go back tomorrow, and there’s some that are really concerned about going back until January,” Hiler said. “It’s hard to say that one size fits all for the opinion of teachers right now. Because that’s not the case. But I think teachers are happy to know that they can take a breath and just focus on what they are doing right now and do it really well.”

The school system is still offering expanded services for certain students, based on student needs.

There is another school board meeting scheduled for Monday.

