U.K. College of Law hosting symposium on Breonna Taylor case
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky College of Law is hosting a daylong symposium on the Breonna Taylor case.
The symposium will take place Friday, Oct. 23.
Professors, activists and students will serve on the panel. State Representative Attica Scott will be a featured speaker.
A full agenda and registration for the event can be found here.
