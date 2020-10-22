Advertisement

U.K. College of Law hosting symposium on Breonna Taylor case

A grand juror has filed a motion in the Jefferson Circuit Court to release grand jury transcripts and recordings of relating to the Breonna Taylor investigation.
A grand juror has filed a motion in the Jefferson Circuit Court to release grand jury transcripts and recordings of relating to the Breonna Taylor investigation.(WAVE3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky College of Law is hosting a daylong symposium on the Breonna Taylor case.

The symposium will take place Friday, Oct. 23.

Professors, activists and students will serve on the panel. State Representative Attica Scott will be a featured speaker.

A full agenda and registration for the event can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Poll shows positive approval rating of Beshear, Cameron

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new Mason-Dixon poll shows positive approval ratings of Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s job performances.

News

WATCH | Farmers to Families gives out 360 food boxes in Estill County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Food insecurity was a major concern for Kentucky long before the pandemic.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. scraps hybrid learning plans, will stay mainly virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago
Fayette Co. scraps hybrid learning plans, will stay mainly virtual

News

WATCH | Police: One person shot near Downtown Lexington; has ‘very serious injuries’

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near Downtown Lexington.

Latest News

News

WATCH | White House, Gov. Beshear urge limited social gatherings

Updated: 7 hours ago
According to White House recommendations, anyone in orange or red zone counties should limit gatherings to immediate family only.

News

Warren Co. Man Facing Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

Updated: 8 hours ago
Kentucky State Police arrest man on charges related to child sexual abuse material

News

Black man staying in Louisville Airbnb claims neighbors racially profiled group, barged into home

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
In a viral video posted to social media Monday, Shanduke McPhatter calls attention to what he calls a clear case of racial profiling at his Louisville rental home.

News

White House, Gov. Beshear urge limited social gatherings

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
According to White House recommendations, anyone in orange or red zone counties should limit gatherings to immediate family only.

News

Construction crew finds engagement ring that was missing for 15 years

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
It has been 15 years since Lisa Phelps lost her ring. It was found during the remodeling of her bathroom.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Lake Cumberland District Health Dept. Director Shawn Crabtree

Updated: 9 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown