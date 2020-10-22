U.K. College of Law hosting symposium on Breonna Taylor case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky College of Law is hosting a daylong symposium on the Breonna Taylor case.

The symposium will take place Friday, Oct. 23.

Professors, activists and students will serve on the panel. State Representative Attica Scott will be a featured speaker.

A full agenda and registration for the event can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.