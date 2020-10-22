Warren Co. Man Facing Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On October 21, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Brandon Scott Fish, 37, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, Fish was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bowling Green on October 21, 2020.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fish is currently charged with twenty counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Fish was lodged in the Warren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.