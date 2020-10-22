WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports fourth-highest daily COVID-19 case total

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 92,299 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.3 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 181 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 17 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 800 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 214 are in the ICU, and 105 are on ventilators.

HALLOWEEN: Beshear is asking families to make a plan to safely celebrate Halloween by wearing face masks, maintain 6 feet distance from others, trick-or-treating with only your immediate family in a group, and leaving candy on your front porch or spread out in your driveway. — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) October 22, 2020

First Lady Britainy Beshear begins the press conference with the Fast 4 at 4p.m. updating on the Coverings for Kids program saying Humana has donated 100,000 masks for kids in school. — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) October 22, 2020

