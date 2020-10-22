WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports fourth-highest daily COVID-19 case total
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 92,299 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.3 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 181 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 17 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
As of Thursday, 800 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 214 are in the ICU, and 105 are on ventilators.
