A voter’s guide to the U.S. Senate race

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The race for Kentucky’s Senate seat has gained a lot of attention. For months, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath have traded attacks.

As voters cast their ballots, they’re looking at where candidates stand on important issues.

“I think right now the economy, the pandemic is honestly the first and foremost,” voter Kimberly Hayes said.

Senator McConnell and Democratic opponent McGrath addressed the pending coronavirus relief package in their only debate.

“We have 300,000 Kentuckians that still don’t have health care in the middle of a coronavirus. He’s walking away from negotiations even now when President Trump wants negotiations to happen before this election,” McGrath said.

“By the way that bill that she supported, that they passed in the House after the CARES Act, provided more money for Puerto Rico than it did for Kentucky,” McConnell said.

Speaking of Kentucky, voters want someone who cares.

“We want to make sure that somebody is going to be in here that supports us,” voter Lindsey Centers said.

McConnell explained his leadership in Congress has helped Kentucky receive billions of dollars in federal aid, yet McGrath said the price of health insurance and housing has gone up under leadership.

Weeks of protests are still on the minds of voters.

“Social justice right now,” voter Ladonna Muncy said.

And the candidates shared their thoughts on whether justice was served in the Breonna Taylor case.

“This was an incredible tragedy, botched job, a terrible outcome, but law enforcement has to apply the law. They’re doing the best they can, I don’t have any advice to give them,” McConnell said.

“Leaders have to take a step back and recognize that we need change in this country. That there is systemic racism. We have to talk issues of equity and equality,” McGrath said.

Some voters are just as concerned about the commonwealth as they are about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“Senator McConnell for a decade tried to undermine and get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Legislatively he could not do it. So now he is trying to do it in the courts,” McGrath said.

“No one believes the Supreme Court is going to strike down the Affordable Care Act. What this is really about is trying to change the subject away from this extraordinary nominee who’s before the Senate. An outstanding woman, an accomplished scholar,” McConnell said.

McConnell and McGrath spent an hour going back and forth over why they deserve voters' support. The question though is will it matter?

“I think in some ways it helps to see their views and points,” Muncy said.

“People have made up their minds. At this point I don’t think there are any undecided voters,” Hayes said.

McGrath and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron are scheduled for a debate Monday night on KET.

Senator McConnell declined to join in that debate. That is also the day the Senate is expected to vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

