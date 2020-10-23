Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cold front moves through tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front pushing through Friday night will bring storms into our region yet again with a mixed pattern of a weekend forecast as well.

Keep that rain gear handy for this evening and tonight because scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving across our region. Storms could delay some football games tonight, but for any game that does get to play, it’ll likely be a wet on with on and off showers. Most storms shouldn’t reach severe status, but you can still expect gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will stay around the 60s through this evening, and then once the front passes, we’ll fall quickly into the upper 40s overnight.

A few isolated showers will remain around on Saturday, but most will generally be on the drier side of the front. The better chances of showers mostly lie across southern and southeastern Kentucky. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s, and we won’t change much through the afternoon as highs are only expected to be in the lower 50s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, with winds continuing to be breezy.

Scattered showers will return on Sunday, but much of next week will keep an active pattern around. We have one system coming in late Monday and into Tuesday with more storms, and then a second system arrives late into the week and next weekend, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. As up and down as storm chances will be, temperatures will also be all over the place with 60s Sunday, possible 70s Monday, and then a mix of 60s and lower 50s through the end of the week. It will be a lot to track, so make sure to check back in each day for further updates.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.