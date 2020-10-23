Advertisement

AP source: NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to upcoming season

The AP is also reporting that the season will be trimmed to about 70 games.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics late in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics late in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA’s board of governors is considering a December start to the 2020-21 season, with Dec. 22 being the initial target for opening night and the season being trimmed to about 70 games.

That option, which would have the NBA Finals back in their normal June slot, was one of many options discussed by the league’s owners Friday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no details were revealed publicly.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky-Louisville series extended three seasons

Updated: 31 minutes ago
UofL will host UK in 2021

Weather

All Blue Weather Preview - Mizzou

Updated: 8 hours ago
All Blue Weather Preview - Mizzou

Weather

All Blue Weather Preview - Mizzou

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

GRC running back Israel commits to UofL

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
From Cardinal to Cardinal, Israel is heading to the 'Ville.

Latest News

Sports

Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Skyy Clark is the latest 5-star guard to commit to UK.

News

Five-star recruit Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Another big day for the Kentucky men’s basketball program, as 2022 five-star point guard Skyy Clark committed to be a Wildcat on Thursday.

Weather

All Blue Weather Preview

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
All Blue Weather Preview - Mizzou

News

UK’s Olivier Sarr, Jacob Toppin immediately eligible for 2020-21 season

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
UK basketball has announced Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin are immediately eligible to play for the 2020-21 season.

Sports

WATCH | Dunbar, Henry Clay advance to 11th Region boys soccer final

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
The Bulldogs beat Douglass in PKs and the Blue Devils beat Madison Central 3-2 Tuesday night.

Sports

Dunbar, Henry Clay advance to 11th region boys soccer final

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Bulldogs beat Douglass in PKs and the Blue Devils beat Madison Central 3-2 Tuesday night.