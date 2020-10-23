Bourbon Co. Schools to continue with in-person classes despite being on ‘red zone’ list

BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter sent to families on Friday, Bourbon County Superintendent Amy Baker says the district will continue with in-person instruction for next week. The county was just placed on Kentucky’s COVID-19 “red zone” list.

“After reviewing data and speaking with the director of the Bourbon County Health Department, I am making the decision to continue with in-person instruction for next week,” Superintendent Baker said in the letter. “Parents please keep in mind that we are constantly looking at numbers and monitoring cases of students and staff members, so please be prepared should we need to make a very quick decision to close our schools.”

The health department says last week they saw nearly 40 cases for the county. That’s a high number, according to them, especially for the size of the community.

The letter says the district currently has two positive cases of COVID-19 in the school district and several people that are under quarantine.

The superintendent says if families feel uncomfortable with the decision, they can move their child from in-person instruction to virtual instruction.

