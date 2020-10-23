Advertisement

Bourbon County placed on Kentucky’s COVID-19 ‘red zone’ list

By Nick Oliver
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOURBON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another county in the Lexington metropolitan area has been placed in the state’s red zone, meaning a high number of cases.

Bourbon County is the latest to join.

The Bourbon County Health Department says this did not come as a major surprise. They have been watching those cases develop, but how it is spreading is what they are now focused on.

The health department says last week they saw nearly 40 cases for the county. That’s a high number, according to them, especially for the size of the community.

Of course, many families in the county commute to Lexington for work, and we know Fayette County sees high numbers of cases.

However, health leaders say they have been able to determine to some degree how this is developing and it begins in the family unit.

“Many times, someone else in the family will catch it. I think some people let their guard down a little bit when they are around close family and friends, probably not wearing their mask as religiously. That social distancing may not be happening when small groups are getting together,” said Andrea Brown, public health director.

The health department says this is still no cause to panic, but they are really trying to educate people on washing those hands and wearing a mask.

The health department says they also continue to investigate reports of people not wearing masks in business settings.

