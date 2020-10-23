Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases; 16 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 93,748 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.34 percent positivity rate.

“This week has been a tough week, with three out of the five highest days for new COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.”

There were 16 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,396.

The deaths reported today include include a 69-year-old woman from Boyd County; two women, ages 77 and 84, from Daviess County; a 71-year-old woman from Fayette County; three women, ages 84, 101 and 102, and three men, ages 73, 76 and 84, from Jefferson County; a 64-year-old man from Knott County; an 87-year-old woman from Lee County; an 84-year-old woman from Leslie County; a 75-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman from Marshall County; and an 80-year-old man from Todd County.

“Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”

As of Friday, 819 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 205 are in the ICU, and 97 are on ventilators. At least 17,722 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Paris cafe creates Trump, Biden cookie poll to add fun to political season

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Lil’s Coffee House in Paris is a staple to Main Street. Great food and great memories, but add this cafe to the first unofficial polling place in the county.

Sports

Kentucky-Louisville series extended three seasons

Updated: 31 minutes ago
UofL will host UK in 2021

News

Transylvania University taking extra precaution as students return from fall break

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Transylvania University is coming off of its fall break. Now, the university is taking increased measures to make sure students don’t bring COVID-19 back to campus with them.

Sports

AP source: NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to upcoming season

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The AP is also reporting that the season will be trimmed to about 70 games.

Latest News

Lexington

Ky. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Ronald Exantus conviction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The Kentucky Supreme Court is hearing a case about a man convicted in a deadly stabbing attack in Versailles.

News

Bourbon Co. Schools to continue with in-person classes despite being on ‘red zone’ list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a letter sent to families on Friday, Bourbon County Superintendent Amy Baker says the district will continue with in-person instruction for next week. The county was just placed on Kentucky’s COVID-19 “red zone” list.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cold front moves through tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Scattered showers and thunderstorms stay with us overnight as a cold front pushes through with a chilly feel for the weekend.

State

Kentucky Lottery advises players of scratch-off ticket error

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky Lottery officials say a software issue affecting some lottery vending machines has caused tickets for a game sold Sunday and Monday to have erroneous images that were not part of the game.

Lexington

Lexington Commission for Racial Justice & Equality presents report to mayor, council members

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Leaders in Lexington discussed racial issues in the community and possible solutions Friday. It was the latest meeting for the city’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality.

Regional

Bourbon County placed on Kentucky’s COVID-19 ‘red zone’ list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Another county in the Lexington metropolitan area has been placed in the state’s red zone, meaning a high number of cases.