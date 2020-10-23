Gov. Beshear reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases; 16 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 93,748 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.34 percent positivity rate.

“This week has been a tough week, with three out of the five highest days for new COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.”

There were 16 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,396.

The deaths reported today include include a 69-year-old woman from Boyd County; two women, ages 77 and 84, from Daviess County; a 71-year-old woman from Fayette County; three women, ages 84, 101 and 102, and three men, ages 73, 76 and 84, from Jefferson County; a 64-year-old man from Knott County; an 87-year-old woman from Lee County; an 84-year-old woman from Leslie County; a 75-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman from Marshall County; and an 80-year-old man from Todd County.

“Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”

As of Friday, 819 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 205 are in the ICU, and 97 are on ventilators. At least 17,722 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

