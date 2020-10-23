GRC running back Israel commits to UofL

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark running back Azariah Israel announced via Twitter he has committed to the University of Louisville.

Israel exploded in 2019 for the Cardinals with more than 2,300 yards rushing (3,000+ total yards) and 28 touchdowns leading GRC to a 7-5 record. The 5′10 three-star recruit was also the district player of the year.

So far in four games of the 2020 season, Israel has close to 400 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

