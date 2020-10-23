Advertisement

GRC running back Israel commits to UofL

From Cardinal to Cardinal, 3-star back heading to the 'Ville.
Azariah Israel commits to Louisville
Azariah Israel commits to Louisville(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark running back Azariah Israel announced via Twitter he has committed to the University of Louisville.

Israel exploded in 2019 for the Cardinals with more than 2,300 yards rushing (3,000+ total yards) and 28 touchdowns leading GRC to a 7-5 record. The 5′10 three-star recruit was also the district player of the year.

So far in four games of the 2020 season, Israel has close to 400 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Skyy Clark is the latest 5-star guard to commit to UK.

News

Five-star recruit Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Another big day for the Kentucky men’s basketball program, as 2022 five-star point guard Skyy Clark committed to be a Wildcat on Thursday.

Weather

All Blue Weather Preview

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
All Blue Weather Preview - Mizzou

News

UK’s Olivier Sarr, Jacob Toppin immediately eligible for 2020-21 season

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
UK basketball has announced Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin are immediately eligible to play for the 2020-21 season.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH | Dunbar, Henry Clay advance to 11th Region boys soccer final

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
The Bulldogs beat Douglass in PKs and the Blue Devils beat Madison Central 3-2 Tuesday night.

Sports

Dunbar, Henry Clay advance to 11th region boys soccer final

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Bulldogs beat Douglass in PKs and the Blue Devils beat Madison Central 3-2 Tuesday night.

News

WATCH | Former EKU QB, Colonels Hall of Famer Chris Isaac dies at 61

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
Isaac played four seasons (1978-81) at quarterback for coach Roy Kidd’s EKU Colonels, leading Eastern to back-to-back national runners-up finishes.

Sports

Former EKU QB, Colonels Hall of Famer Chris Isaac dies at 61

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
Isaac led EKU to the 1980 and 1981 NCAA Division I-AA national championship games.

Sports

After historic win at UT, Kentucky gearing up for 2nd straight road trip

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats (2-2) visit Missouri Saturday at 4:00 on the SEC Network.

Sports

Landon Young named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Young was dominant in Saturday’s 34-7 win at No. 18 Tennessee.