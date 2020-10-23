Advertisement

Health dept. reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 112 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 112 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 10,306 cases and 91 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 118 cases, Oct. 118
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 92,299 total cases and 1,380 deaths.

