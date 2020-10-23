Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain is back in town

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers & thunderstorms will increase today. Some might even be a little on the strong side.

As the cold front drops in, we will see showers & storms develop. It is a classic clash of the air masses. The very warm stuff will be surging in from our southern skies while the chillier air blasts in from the north. A few strong storms might come together as we make the transition.

On the other side of that cold front, our temperatures take another hit. I think that highs will hover around the mid and upper 50s on Saturday. The more I look at the rain chances, the more I am convinced that it might be mainly a dry day. Sure, it will be damp, but I don’t see rain lasting all-day.

Next week will be action-packed. We’ll track rain, storms, and very cold air. There is some strong indication that we won’t even make it out of the 40s in a few days. We’ll keep you posted!

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

