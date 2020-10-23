Kentucky-Louisville series extended three seasons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A UK spokesperson has confirmed the Kentucky-Louisville football series has been extended an additional three seasons.

The Cats and the Cardinals will now play each year through 2030.

Because this year’s game was cancelled, the alternating home games will be pushed back a season, beginning with Louisville hosting the annual game in 2021.

Here are the dates for future games:

Nov. 27, 2021 -- Louisville

Nov. 26, 2022 -- Lexington

Nov. 25, 2023 -- Louisville

Nov. 30, 2024 -- Lexington

Nov. 29, 2025 -- Louisville

Nov. 28, 2026 -- Lexington

Nov. 27, 2027 -- Louisville

Nov. 25, 2028 -- Lexington

Nov. 24, 2029 -- Louisville

Nov. 30, 2030 – Lexington

Additionally, the Courier-Journal reports both schools agreed to delete a previous requirement in the contract that the home school pay the visiting team $300,000 each year. Now, neither team will be compensated when it’s the visiting team.

This year’s game was cancelled because the Southeastern Conference required its schools to play a 10-game league schedule due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.