Kentucky-Louisville series extended three seasons

UofL will host UK in 2021
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A UK spokesperson has confirmed the Kentucky-Louisville football series has been extended an additional three seasons.

The Cats and the Cardinals will now play each year through 2030.

Because this year’s game was cancelled, the alternating home games will be pushed back a season, beginning with Louisville hosting the annual game in 2021.

Here are the dates for future games:

  • Nov. 27, 2021 -- Louisville
  • Nov. 26, 2022 -- Lexington
  • Nov. 25, 2023 -- Louisville
  • Nov. 30, 2024 -- Lexington
  • Nov. 29, 2025 -- Louisville
  • Nov. 28, 2026 -- Lexington
  • Nov. 27, 2027 -- Louisville
  • Nov. 25, 2028 -- Lexington
  • Nov. 24, 2029 -- Louisville
  • Nov. 30, 2030 – Lexington

Additionally, the Courier-Journal reports both schools agreed to delete a previous requirement in the contract that the home school pay the visiting team $300,000 each year. Now, neither team will be compensated when it’s the visiting team.

This year’s game was cancelled because the Southeastern Conference required its schools to play a 10-game league schedule due to COVID-19.

