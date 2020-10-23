Laurel County surpasses 1,300 COVID-19 cases, health director encourages people to wear masks

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Laurel County has 501 active COVID-19 cases and more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases.

Laurel County Health Department Public Health Director Mark Hensley said the county has averaged nearly 18 cases per day the past 14 days.

“We would like to be below 10 cases per day, and so we could be in the yellow zone, which would indicate community spread," said Hensley.

Hensley added the recent spike of COVID-19 comes from social gatherings of all sizes and people putting their guards down.

“The thing about that is this virus is real, and it’s not going anywhere until we get a vaccine," said Hensley.

Sydney King lives in Laurel County and said she knows people who tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s actually very alarming in seeing people that have died from it, it’s very alarming," said Sydney King.

Hensley said the key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 is by working with the health department if someone is contacted by the health department when contact tracing is being conducted.

“We’ve had a hard time with some folks you know letting them know what they need to do for the next 14 days," said Hensley. “Quarantine those that need to be quarantined and isolate those that need to be isolated,” added Hensley.

Hensley offered a reminder to those to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“I think it does help a lot actually, and washing your hands, I do believe that is a big thing," said King.

Laurel County also has more than 700 recovered cases of COVID-19.

