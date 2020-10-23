Lexington Opera House bringing ‘The Nutcracker’ to your living room

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arts industry has been devastated by the pandemic.

Officials at the Lexington Opera House say they’ve had to reschedule performances time and again since March, but this week they’re playing host to the Lexington Ballet for a special project in time for the holidays.

The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic but this year audiences won’t be able to enter the Lexington Opera House to see it, so the Lexington Ballet is giving you the chance to watch The Nutcracker from the comfort of your own home.

This morning I got a chance to speak with officials at the Lexington Opera House while they filmed a performance of The Nutcracker. That performance will be available for pay per view this holiday season because of the pandemic. I’ll have details coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/B50AqOoagD — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) October 23, 2020

“So many people come to the opera house each year for The Nutcracker," said Luanne Franklin, Lexington Opera House. "We’re going to miss seeing them, so I think this is going to be a wonderful way to bring the opera house into their homes and bring this beautiful performance there as well.”

Video crews are taping four performances to get different angles before compiling them all together into one final cut that will be available for patrons to watch.

Officials with the Lexington Opera House say this performance is different with COVID-19 in play and the details had to be meticulous, but having performers back in the theatre for a holiday classic brings a smile to their faces.

“Taping up the floor and taping up the dressing rooms and taking care of the toilet facilities and the sinks and making sure that we had accommodations,” Franklin said. “It’s those tiny details we covered to make sure that they’re going to be safe for this production and many more. With COVID, this venue is essentially closed to the public, but our artist’s community in Lexington are hungry to be able to work again.”

Officials say the performance will be pay-per-view but the details of how to get that performance have not been finalized.

