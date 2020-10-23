Lincoln County Public Schools resuming in-person classes on Monday

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Lincoln County Public Schools are returning to in-person learning on Monday.

The district had been on virtual learning since early October when they switched to the online format after only one week of in-person learning in late September.

The switch came after several teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a hundred students were placed in quarantine.

In-person instruction will resume for Lincoln County Schools on Monday, October 26th. Virtual (Patriot Learning Academy)... Posted by Lincoln County Public Schools on Friday, October 23, 2020

