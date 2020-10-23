Lincoln County Public Schools resuming in-person classes on Monday
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Lincoln County Public Schools are returning to in-person learning on Monday.
The district had been on virtual learning since early October when they switched to the online format after only one week of in-person learning in late September.
The switch came after several teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a hundred students were placed in quarantine.
