Man arrested after ‘acting’ like he was going to shoot officers, police say

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after an unusual arrest in Cynthiana.

According to an arrest citation, officers were sent Wednesday evening to the 100 block of N. Main St. for a welfare check on 25-year-old Sebastian Abney.

Sebastian Abney, 25. (Cynthiana Police Dept.)

The citation says Abney began “acting” like he was shooting at the police vehicles when they were leaving. When officers asked him what he was doing, they say Abney pointed his hand at them and “acted" like he was going to shoot an officer.

Abney was then arrested on a menacing charge. The citation says Abney tried to resist, so he was taken to the ground and placed into custody.

He is facing charges of menacing and resisting arrest.

