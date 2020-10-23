Advertisement

McConnell, McGrath U.S. Senate race reaches final stretch

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate comes to a close, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath are making their final push to appeal to Kentucky voters.

McGrath spent Thursday evening in Winchester speaking to voters about her plans, often criticizing the Senate Majority Leader on the lack of a new stimulus package. She spoke to WKYT’s Nick Oliver after the event about her frustrations over the hold-up.

“He should be focused on this 24 hours a day, seven days a week since May. That is what a leader will do in a national crisis -- a real leader. Instead he is ramming through a Supreme Court nominee,” said McGrath.

McConnell spoke to WKYT’s sister station, WYMT Mountain News, Thursday about the $2.2 trillion package. Democrats and Republicans are continuing to debate on how much money should be poured into the relief bill.

“We thought it was important to go on and put a bill on the floor that actually addressed things both sides agree on,” said McConnell. “Why not do what you can agree on and talk about the rest and hopefully reach a agreement on the rest later?”

McGrath and McConnell were set to debate for a second time on KET October 26. The Senate Majority Leader has since backed out at as the push for a new Supreme Court Justice in Amy Coney Barrett goes on.

“We are going to stay here through the weekend and she will be confirmed early Monday evening and be a new member of the supreme court,” said McConnell.

McGrath does not buy it. She has been critical of McConnell and other leaders for moving forward with a confirmation of a new supreme court nominee. She says there are more important items to back out of a debate for -- she believes this doesn’t meet the criteria.

“If he was in Washington D.C. getting coronavirus relief, I would let him off the hook but he is not doing that,” said McGrath. “He is playing partisan games. In my mind he should be accountable to the people of Kentucky and he doesn’t want to be.”

As the election nears, McConnell says he is holding onto hope the people of Kentucky will place him back in his office in Washington.

“I am hoping the people of the Commonwealth believe it’s important to them to have their Senator as one of four congressional leaders, the only one not from California or New York.”

McGrath will continue with the KET debate on October 26. She will debate Libertarian candidate Brad Barron.

