Advertisement

Paris cafe creates Trump, Biden cookie poll to add fun to political season

By Nick Oliver
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Lil’s Coffee House in Paris is a staple to Main Street. Great food and great memories, but add this cafe to the first unofficial polling place in the county.

Owner Lyra Miller created this poll herself. Step right up and cast your ballot using a President Trump cookie or Joe Biden cookie.

“First day it was Biden,” Miller said. "Because I advertised it, we’ve been having real fun with people coming in and saying, ‘no, we have to buy this one, we have to get that one.’ It’s just fun for the restaurant and for the people around.

She says her cookie poll shows the Trump option is more popular than Biden by about a 3 to 1 ratio.

Both cookies sold out on Thursday and are on track to sell out once again Friday. No debates in this cafe allowed-- only smiles and friendship no matter what side you sit on.

“This is a very fun and friendly community. They are just having fun with it. Why not? It’s a cookie."

There are no current plans to end the cookie poll. Miller says she’s learned a lot during the time they have been on the menu, but most of all, she’s learned relationships are way more important than a political opinion.

Miller says she got the idea from another bakery in another state who has accurately predicated past presidential elections with the cookie poll. She says the ovens are already fired up and making more.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,738 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Saturday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor said this is Kentucky’s highest day of newly reported cases by a significant amount, except for the one day when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were added.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler and active pattern staying around

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While we feature some dry time ahead, an active pattern is shaping up for this next week ahead

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

News

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
According to a recent study from APM Research Lab, black Americans are dying from the virus at nearly 3 times the rate of white Americans. That's why Black Male Working Academy partnered with WellCare of Kentucky and Bluewater Diagnostic to bring free drive-through testing.

Regional

Governor Beshear and family out of quarantine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor posted to Facebook, saying he tested negative for the virus multiple times.

Latest News

Lexington

Keeneland track announcer tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Announcer Kurt Becker will miss today's final races of the Fall meet.

Lexington

Health Department reports 85 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
No new deaths were reported.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here again

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
We find ourselves behind another potent cold front. Temperatures will not be anywhere close to what we had out there on Thursday or Friday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 11 hours ago
FastCast saturday morning

Sports

LA leads World Series 2-1 after dominant Buehler start

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.

State

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth hosts “Haunted Garden Tour”

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday night, several families toured Bowling Green to find some spooky displays!